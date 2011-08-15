PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Aug 15 Fullback Francois Steyn will miss South Africa's Tri-Nations match against New Zealand on Saturday due to injury.

In a statement released on Monday, team management said Steyn hurt his hamstring against Australia in Durban at the weekend.

Gio Aplon is likely to replace him in Port Elizabeth and Pat Lambie could come in on the bench.

Coach Peter de Villiers said he was heartened by the team's display despite their 14-9 defeat by the Wallabies.

"We weren't happy with defeat against Australia but we did a lot of things right, small things we've really been working hard on, and that was good to see. This weekend we have to be even better in our execution," De Villiers said.