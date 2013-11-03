CAPE TOWN Nov 3 Argentina lock Manuel Carizza will join Western Province in South Africa after his country's tour of Europe beginning on Saturday and will be available for the Stormers' 2014 Super Rugby campaign.

The 29-year-old, who has 37 test caps, previously played in France at Biarritz and Racing Metro.

"Manuel comes with a host of experience in one of the toughest leagues in the world - the (French) Top 14," Stormers coach Allister Coetzee said in a weekend statement.

"He's also an automatic pick for Argentina, who boast a powerful pack of forwards, and we're excited to get him into the mix here and part of our systems ahead of the 2014 Super Rugby competition."

Argentina play tests against England at Twickenham on Saturday, followed by matches against Wales in Cardiff on Nov. 16 and Italy in Rome on Nov. 23.

The Stormers start next year's Super Rugby campaign against the Golden Lions on Feb. 22. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)