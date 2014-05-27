CAPE TOWN May 27 South Africa hooker Adriaan Strauss will miss two home tests against Wales next month after he was given a three-week suspension from all forms of rugby by a SANZAR disciplinary hearing.

His place in the Springbok squad currently training in Durban has been taken by uncapped Bulls hooker Callie Visagie.

"Adriaan's suspension means we've lost another one of the leaders in our squad for some time, but this is a great opportunity for Callie," Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer said in a statement release by SARU on Tuesday.

"Of the players who have been part of Springbok squads in the last two seasons, Scarra Ntubeni, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Tiaan Liebenberg are injured, while Schalk Brits and Craig Burden are playing in club finals this weekend and aren't available for the camp."

Strauss pleaded guilty to lifting Stormers winger Kobus van Wyk off the ground in a tackle and failing to bring him down safely in the Cheetahs' 33-0 defeat at Newlands on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Strauss will miss South Africa's match against a World XV on June 7 and two tests against Wales.

He will be available to play Scotland on June 28.

Strauss shared the starting hooker role in the Springbok side with Bismark du Plessis last year. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Ed Osmond)