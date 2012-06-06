By Jason Humphries
DURBAN, June 6 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer
named three debutants on Wednesday in his starting XV for the
first test against England in Durban on Saturday.
Locks Juandre Kruger (26) and Eben Etzebeth (20) and flank
Marcell Coetzee (21) will make their first test appearances
against England while replacement prop Coenie Oosthuizen is also
in line for his first test cap.
Despite the newcomers, the Springbok team chosen to play
England boast a combined 458 caps. Nine players are retained
from South Africa's last match, a World Cup quarter-final defeat
to Australia last year.
Kruger and Etzebeth have the huge task of replacing former
captain Victor Matfield and his second-row partner Bakkies Botha
but Meyer said he was confident that they would rise to the
challenge.
"It's quite a new thing for South Africa to have two
uncapped locks starting. It will be a huge step up for them and
they need to prove that they can play at this level," Meyer told
a news conference.
"Marcell Coetzee has played great rugby the whole year and I
believe he will be a superstar in years to come. They have all
proved themselves in Super Rugby and I am confident that all
three will acquit themselves well," he added.
Hooker Bismarck du Plessis was named as the team's
vice-captain.
"I believe that Bismarck is a great leader and I'm very
happy with what I've seen with him," Meyer said. "He brings
something different to the party."
However, Meyer, who will be in charge of South Africa for
the first time on Saturday, added that at some point during the
test against England Du Plessis would be replaced by Adriaan
Strauss who would take over the vice-captaincy role.
Meyer has some knowledge of England's players, having
coached club side Leicester in late 2008 and early 2009.
He said he was impressed by the England team under Stuart
Lancaster which finished second in this year's Six Nations
despite it being Lancaster's first series in charge.
"England put a lot of emphasis on scrummaging, the same as
us, and that will be a tough battle. I think there are a lot of
similarities in the two team's game plans.
"England showed a lot of mental toughness to come through
the first three games of the Six Nations unbeaten. They did not
have a lot of time to prepare and they got stronger as the
competition went on. The one thing that stood out about them was
their mental toughness and character."
The second test of the series is in Johannesburg on June 16
with the third and final test in Port Elizabeth on June 23.
Team: 15 - Zane Kirchner, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jean de
Villiers (capt), 12-Frans Steyn, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne
Steyn, 9-Francois Hougaard, 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Willem Alberts,
6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie
du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Coenie Oosthuizen,
18-Flip van der Merwe, 19-Keegan Daniel, 20-Ruan Pienaar, 21-Pat
Lambie, 22-Wynand Olivier.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)