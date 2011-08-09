DURBAN Aug 9 South Africa have been forced to delay naming their team to play Australia in the Tri-Nations on Saturday because of injuries and illness, Springbok coach Peter de Villiers said on Tuesday.

Number eight Pierre Spies (groin) and utility forward Danie Rossouw (stomach virus) missed training on Monday but did take part in Tuesday's session.

"We need a little time to confirm one or two positions and assess a couple of the players," De Villiers said in a statement.

"Both Pierre and Danie ran today but we'll wait and see if there was any reaction," he added.

South Africa will now name their team on Thursday when Australia will also announce their side.

(Reporting by Jason Humphries, Editing by Ed Osmond)