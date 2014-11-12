CAPE TOWN, Nov. 12 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer named the following team on Wednesday to play England in a test at Twickenham on Saturday. 15-Willie le Roux; 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jan Serfontein, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Pat Lambie, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Schalk Burger, 6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Victor Matfield, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira Replacements: 16-Bismark du Plessis, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Bakkies Botha, 20-Teboho Mohoje, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Cornal Hendricks (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)