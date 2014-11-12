Rugby-Six Nations Championship Fixtures
March 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Italy (1230) France v Wales (1445) Ireland v England (1700)
CAPE TOWN, Nov. 12 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer named the following team on Wednesday to play England in a test at Twickenham on Saturday. 15-Willie le Roux; 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jan Serfontein, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Pat Lambie, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Schalk Burger, 6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Victor Matfield, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira Replacements: 16-Bismark du Plessis, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Bakkies Botha, 20-Teboho Mohoje, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Cornal Hendricks (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)
March 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Italy (1230) France v Wales (1445) Ireland v England (1700)
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.