Rugby-Reds' flyhalf Cooper gets three-game ban for high tackle
March 21 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper has been banned for three Super Rugby games following his sending off for a dangerous tackle against South Africa's Lions at the weekend.
CAPE TOWN, Nov. 19 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer named the following team on Wednesday to play Italy in a test in Padova on Saturday:
15-Johan Goosen, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jan Serfontein, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Pat Lambie, 9-Cobus Reinach; 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Teboho Mohoje, 6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Victor Matfield, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Coenie Oosthuizen, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Trevor Nyakane. Replacements: 16-Bismark du Plessis, 17-Gurthro Steenkamp, 18-Julian Redelinghuys, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Nizaam Carr, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Willie le Roux. (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Mitch Phillips)
SYDNEY, March 21 The twice Super Rugby champion ACT Brumbies have issued a call to arms to rugby fans in the Australian capital, asking them to show their support for the franchise by turning out for this weekend's match.
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.