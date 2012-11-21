LONDON Nov 21 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer stuck with a winning combination by naming an unchanged starting lineup on Wednesday for his team's final test of the year against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Springboks, who have already beaten Ireland and Scotland on their northern hemisphere tour, received a boost on Tuesday when impressive lock forward Eben Etzebeth was cleared of eye gouging in the 21-10 win over the Scots at Murrayfield.

Experienced winger JP Pietersen and prop Gurtho Steenkamp were also named after overcoming niggling injuries.

In the reserves, prop Pat Cilliers replaces the injured CJ van der Linde while flyhalf Morne Steyn is out of the match day squad altogether. Elton Jantjies has been selected instead.

South Africa: 15-Zane Kirchner, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Juan de Jongh, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Francois Hougaard, 10-Pat Lambie, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Gurthro Steenkamp.

Substitutes: 16-Schalk Brits, 17-Heinke van der Merwe, 18-Pat Cilliers 19-Flip van der Merwe, 20-Marcell Coetzee, 21-Elton Jantjoes, 22-Jaco Taute, 23-Lwazi Mvovo. (Reporting by Tom Bartlett; Editing by John Mehaffey)