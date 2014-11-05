CAPE TOWN, Nov. 5 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer has remained loyal to the players who beat New Zealand last month by naming an unchanged starting lineup for the opening match of their northern hemisphere tour against Ireland on Saturday.

The only change to the matchday squad is at replacement prop, where Coenie Oosthuizen comes in for the injured Marcel van der Merwe.

"It's only the fifth time in what will be the 34th test since I was appointed as Springbok coach that we've been able to select an unchanged starting lineup," Meyer said in a press release from SARU on Wednesday.

"In this day and age not making changes to teams is pretty much unheard of, but this is a great position we're in. However, we need to make it count against a very tough Irish side on Saturday.

"Although we won our last test, the challenge this week is to make another step up. It's imperative that we improve in all facets of our play."

Meyer said he had thought of giving uncapped Lions prop Julian Redelinghuys a spot on the bench in the place of Van der Merwe, but opted for the greater experience of Oosthuizen.

"Although Julian Redelinghuys was also considered, he's still new in the team and not familiar with our patterns of play and especially the line-out calls, while Coenie knows the way we play well," said Meyer.

"Coenie is also in great shape and we know what he can do, especially if he has to make an impact off the bench. It's good to have him back."

The selection of 20-year-old rookie flyhalf Handre Pollard over the more precise boot of Morne Steyn suggests the Boks will look to run the ball more, as they did in defeating the All Blacks 27-25 in their last test on Oct. 4.

After Ireland, South Africa have tour matches against England (Nov. 15), Italy (Nov. 22) and Wales (Nov. 29)

Team:

15-Willie le Roux; 14-Cornal Hendricks, 13-Jan Serfontein, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Francois Hougaard, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Teboho Mohoje, 6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Victor Matfield, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Bakkies Botha, 20-Schalk Burger, 21-Cobus Reinach, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-JP Pietersen (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)