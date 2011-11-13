CAPE TOWN Nov 13 Solly Tyibilika, the
first black African to score a test try for the Springboks,
has been shot dead in a Cape Town tavern, South African media
reported on Sunday.
The 32-year-old flanker was born in Port Elizabeth, in the
Eastern Cape province which is the heartland of black rugby in
South Africa, and scored a try on his test debut in 2004 against
Scotland in Edinburgh.
South African Rugby Union president Oregan Hoskins said he
was distressed to hear of Tyibilika's death.
"Solly was a trailblazer among black African Springboks and
to lose him so suddenly and in this brutal manner is very
distressing," Hoskins said in a statement.
"His emergence was a demonstration of what can be achieved
when talent is combined with opportunity in what is always a
very competitive position in Springbok rugby. I remember a very
talented player and an immensely likable young man who rose far
and fast to become a Springbok early in his career."
A hard-running loose forward with tremendous stamina,
Tyibilika played in eight tests and scored three tries, the last
against New Zealand in Pretoria in 2006.
After playing 16 Super Rugby matches for the Sharks,
Tyibilika moved to the Lions in 2007 but never settled in
Johannesburg and returned to his native Eastern Cape, playing
for Border between 2008 and 2010.
He made 158 first-class appearances, scoring 24 tries, for
Griqualand West, the Sharks, Lions and Border.
