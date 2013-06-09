CAPE TOWN, June 9 Cheetahs scrumhalf Piet van Zyl has earned a first official call-up for South Africa to replace the injured Jano Vermaak in the Springbok squad for the home four nations tournament.

Vermaak, who made his Test debut in the 44-10 victory over Italy in Durban on Saturday, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a serious hamstring injury.

Van Zyl will join the Springbok squad later on Sunday at their base in Hazyview, where they will be preparing for the second test of the series against Scotland in Nelspruit on Saturday.

It will be the 23-year-old Van Zyl's first official involvement with the Springbok squad after he toured with the team as one of the six emerging players in the home series with England last June.