CAPE TOWN, Sept 29 Jake White has stepped down as Director of Rugby at South Africa's Sharks Super Rugby team to pursue international opportunities ahead of the World Cup next year.

White, who coached South Africa to the 2007 World Cup, guided the Sharks to third in the 2014 Super Rugby season having led Australia's ACT Brumbies to the final the previous year.

"The time is right for Jake to free himself up for any international coaching and consulting opportunities ahead of the tournament in England," the Sharks said in a statement on their website on Monday.

Sharks CEO John Smit said White had always stated that his international ambitions came first when he made the switch to the Sharks in October last year having missed out on the opportunity to coach Australia.

"Jake and I have known each other a long time and were very frank in our discussions regarding this Sharks opportunity back in 2013," said Smit, who captained South Africa's World Cup-winning side in 2007.

"Jake was excited to implement change as well as be involved with South Africa's most talented squad but from the outset stated his ambition to be on the international stage again and I was all too happy to have him for however long we could.

"What he has achieved for us in such a short time is incredible and our staff and players have learned a huge amount."

White will relocate to Cape Town to be closer to his family. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)