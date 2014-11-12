LONDON Nov 13 Intervention from the International Rugby Board and a players' union has averted a potential boycott by the Samoan team of their test match against England next week.

The players had made the threat last month over issues they had with the Samoa Rugby Union including a lack of organisational transparency and communication with the squad and interference in team selection.

"The IRB was made aware of concerns raised by the Samoa senior men's national squad regarding the administration of the Samoa Rugby Union," the governing body said in a statement.

"This included an indication that the players would withdraw from the match against England on Nov. 22 if their concerns were not heard.

"Subsequently, the IRB engaged in dialogue with the Samoa Rugby Union and the International Rugby Players' Association to facilitate urgent and collaborative resolution.

"With all parties, including the players, committed to ongoing dialogue, just under two weeks ago the players withdrew their proposed action to withdraw from the England match."

Samoa play Canada in Vannes, France on Friday before they face Stuart Lancaster's side at Twickenham. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Toby Davis)