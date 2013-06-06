CAPE TOWN, June 6 Hurricanes duo Jack Lam and Alapati Leiua will make their international debuts on Saturday when Samoa take on Scotland in a Durban test.

They are the only new caps in the starting line-up named by coach Stephen Betham on Thursday, though the side has nine changes from the one that lost 22-14 in their last international against France in November.

New Zealand-born flanker Lam is a cousin of former All Black and Samoan international flyhalf Pat Lam, but was raised in Australia and has been hugely influential for the Hurricanes since making his Super Rugby debut in 2011.

Winger Leiua has also forced his way into the side after a productive season with the New Zealand franchise.

Japan-based Alesana Tuilagi returns to the team after a two-year absence to play on the opposite wing.

The only players to retain their places from the France defeat are flyhalf Tusiata Pisi, centre John Leota, number eight Taiasina Tuifua, flanker Ofisa Treviranus, lock Teofilo Paulo and tight-head prop Census Johnston.

There are two more uncapped players on the bench in the form of North Harbour hooker Maatulimanu Leiataua and Tokyo Gas centre Brando Vaaulu.

Samoa are taking part in a four-team tournament in South Africa and will take on Italy in their second outing in Nelspruit on June 15.

Samoa team:

15-James Sooialo, 14-Alapati Leiua, 13-Paul Williams (captain), 12-John Leota, 11-Alesana Tuilagi, 10-Tusiata Pisi, 9-Jeremy Sua, 8-Taiasina Tuifua, 7-Jack Lam, 6-Ofisa Treviranus, 5-Daniel Leo, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 3-Census Johnston, 2-Wayne Ole Avei, 1-Logovii Mulipola

Replacements: 16-Maatulimanu Leiataua, 17-Sakaria Taulafo, 18-James Johnston, 19-Faatiga Lemalu, 20-Junior Poluleuligaga, 21-Brando Vaaulu, 22-Seilala Mapusua, 23-Alafoti Faosiliva (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)