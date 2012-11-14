Rugby-Pitch problems force venue change for Tonga-Wales test
WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Tonga's test against Wales in June is to be moved to another venue over concerns about the state of the pitch at the National Stadium in Nuku'alofa.
Nov 14 Samoa team to play Wales on Friday at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff
Backs: Fa'atoina Autagavaia, Paul Perez, George Pisi, Paul Williams, David Lemi, Tusiata Pisi, Kahn Fotuali'i
Forwards: Sakaria Taulafo, Wayne Ole Avei, Census Johnston, Daniel Leo, Teofilo Paulo, Ofisa Treviranus, Maurie Fa'Asavalu, Taiasina Tuifu'a (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Tonga's test against Wales in June is to be moved to another venue over concerns about the state of the pitch at the National Stadium in Nuku'alofa.
WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter has returned to New Zealand for a planned holiday after he failed a drink-driving test in Paris earlier this week.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Gloucester Rugby 31 Saracens 23 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 14 11 1 2 450 312 8 54 2. Saracens 15 10 1 4 353 202 7 49 3. Exeter Chiefs 14 7 3 4 372 274 10 44 4. Bath Rugby 14 9 0 5 326 246 7 43 5. Leicester Tigers 14 8 0 6 319 274 6 38 6. Harlequins 14 8 0 6 322 319 5 37 7.