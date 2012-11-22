Rugby-Lopez kicks France to 22-16 win against Scotland
PARIS, Feb 12 France relied on the boot of Camille Lopez as they laboured to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
PARIS Nov 22 Samoa team to play France at the Stade de France on Saturday (1700 GMT).
15-Robert Lilomaiava, 14-Paul Perez, 13-George Pisi, 12-Johnny Leota, 11-David Lemi, 10-Tusiata Pisi, 9-Kahn Fotuali'i, 8-Maurie Fa'asavalu, 7-Taiasina Tuifua, 6-Ofisa Treviranus, 5-Iosepha Tekori, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 3-Census Johnston, 2-Ti'i Paulo, 1-Sakaria Taulafo.
Replacements: 16-Ole Avei, 17-Viliamu Afatia, 18-James Johnston, 19-Faatiga Lemalu, 20-Tivaini Fomai, 21-Jeremy Su'a, 22-Ki Anufe, 23-Reupena Levasa. (Reporting by Cecile Gres; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 22 Scotland 16 Half Time: 13-11 Scorers: France : Try: Gael Fickou (31) Conversion: Camille Lopez (32) Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (7, 21, 47, 72, 77) Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (17),Tim Swinson (44) Penalty Goals:Finn Russell (36, 39)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Sunday RESULTS France 22 Scotland 16 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. England 2 2 0 40 32 0 8 2. Ireland 2 1 0 85 37 2 6 3. Wales 2 1 0 49 28 1 5 4. France 2 1 0 38 35 1 5 5. Scotland 2 1 0 43 44 1 5 6. Italy 2 0 0 17 96 0 0 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Wales (1425) Edinburgh Ireland v France (1650) Dublin