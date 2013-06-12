CAPE TOWN, June 12 Stade Francais prop Sakaria Taulafo is the only change to the Samoa starting lineup to face Italy in Saturday's test in Nelspruit, Samoa Rugby Union said on Wednesday.

Coach Stephen Betham has kept faith with the majority of the side that defeated Scotland 27-17 in Durban last weekend.

Taulafo, who moved to France from London Wasps last month, takes over in the front row from Logovii Mulipola with the latter dropping to the bench.

There are three more changes among the replacements, Clermont hooker Ti'i Paulo takes over from Manu Leiataua, Japan-based lock Kane Thompson comes in for Faatiga Lemalu and uncapped Castres loose forward Piula Faasalele replaces Alafoti Faosiliva.

Prop Sam Aiono has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with an ankle injury and has been replaced by Bordeaux front row Benjamin Sa for the four-team mini-series also involving South Africa.

Samoa:

15-James Sooialo, 14-Alapati Leiua, 13-Paul Williams (captain), 12-John Leota, 11-Alesana Tuilagi, 10-Tusiata Pisi, 9-Jeremy Sua, 8-Taiasina Tuifua, 7-Jack Lam, 6-Ofisa Treviranus, 5-Daniel Leo, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 3-Census Johnston, 2-Wayne Ole Avei, 1-Sakaria Taulafo

Replacements: 16-Ti'i Paulo, 17-Logovii Mulipola, 18-James Johnston, 19-Kane Thompson, 20-Junior Poluleuligaga, 21-Brando Vaaulu, 22-Seilala Mapusua, 23-Piula Faasalele