BUENOS AIRES Nov 8 Argentina's Pumas will end
the long wait for a place in a major annual competition when
they make their debut away to South Africa in the opening
fixture of the new Rugby Championship next August.
The calendar for the new competition, successor to the Three
Nations that was played by Australia, New Zealand and South
Africa, was unveiled by organizers SANZAR on Tuesday with the
Wallabies at home to the All Blacks on the same day, Aug. 18.
"The invitation to Argentina to join the Championship is a
defining moment for southern hemisphere rugby and significant
for world rugby," said SANZAR chief executive Greg Peters.
"The regular participation of Argentina at a higher level is
long overdue and we are excited about their inclusion in the
Rugby Championship," Peters was quoted as saying on the SANZAR
website (www.superrugby.com).
"Playing in the Championship will have significant benefits
for Argentine rugby as whole and will bring new energy to the
jewel in the crown of SANZAR."
Argentina, who were the only team in the world's top 10
without a place in a top annual competition, boosted their
chances of winning a spot in the Championship with their third
place at the 2007 World Cup in France and regular ranking among
the top eight.
In transition since the retirement of several key players
including talismanic captain Agustin Pichot, Argentina had a
creditable 2011 World Cup until their elimination by hosts and
eventual champions New Zealand in the quarter-finals.
EXCITING GAME
"The Pumas, as they showed at the recent World Cup, play an
exciting and different brand of rugby from the three other
teams, which will definitely add a new dimension," Peters said.
Pichot has played an instrumental part in Argentina's
inclusion in the top southern hemisphere competition as the
Argentine union UAR's representative in SANZAR.
"After many years of history and the hard work of many
generations of players on and off the pitch, Argentine rugby
will be part of the toughest and most prestigious tournament in
the southern hemisphere," Pichot said.
A key factor in Argentina's participation was that they
should play at full strength, with the International Board
ensuring that European clubs, where many of the Pumas play their
club rugby, would release Argentina's players for the Aug. 18 to
Oct. 6 tournament.
Argentina had tried for inclusion in Europe's Six Nations
championship because of the high number of their players at
French, English, Irish and Scottish clubs. But Europe, having
rounded off their numbers to six with the introduction of Italy,
refused.
Argentina, who have yet to confirm their home venue though
it is almost certain to be in Buenos Aires, will host the
Springboks on Aug 25. They will play New Zealand in Wellington
on Sept. 8 and at home on Sept. 29 and Australia at Skilled Park
on the Gold Coast on Sept. 15 and at home on Oct. 6.
