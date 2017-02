Oct 31 Backrow forward Kelly Brown will captain Scotland for the first time in the opening November international against world champions New Zealand at Murrayfield on Nov. 11, head coach Andy Robinson said on Tuesday.

Brown, 30, has won 49 caps but has not represented his country since last year's World Cup because of injury.

"Kelly Brown is an inspirational person. He has an aura, confidence and belief about him and a firm understanding of the game," Robinson said in a statement on the Scotland Rugby Union website (www.scottishrugby.org).

"He has been a very consistent performer for Scotland. It's because of these qualities that he has been appointed Scotland captain."

Scotland will also play South Africa and Tonga next month. (Writing by John Mehaffey in London, Editing by Tom Pilcher)