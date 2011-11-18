Nov 18 Scotland will open their autumn internationals season next year with a match against world champions New Zealand at Murrayfield in Edinburgh during the weekend of Nov. 10 and 11.

In a statement released on Friday, Scottish Rugby said twice world champions South Africa would visit Murrayfield on the following weekend.

Tonga, who defeated this year's World Cup losing finalists France in the group stages, will complete Scotland's programme on the weekend of Nov. 24 and 25.

