Nov 18 Scotland will open their autumn
internationals season next year with a match against world
champions New Zealand at Murrayfield in Edinburgh during the
weekend of Nov. 10 and 11.
In a statement released on Friday, Scottish Rugby said twice
world champions South Africa would visit Murrayfield on the
following weekend.
Tonga, who defeated this year's World Cup losing finalists
France in the group stages, will complete Scotland's programme
on the weekend of Nov. 24 and 25.
