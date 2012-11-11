EDINBURGH Nov 11 A New Zealand side mixing experienced heads and fledgling internationals underlined their strength in depth without ever hitting top gear to overrun Scotland 51-22 in their opening European tour match on Sunday.

The world champions, with 10 changes from the team who drew 18-18 with Australia last month to end a winning streak of 16 matches, crossed for six tries at Murrayfield.

Israel Dagg, Julian Savea, Cory Jane and Andrew Hore went over in the first half. Savea scored the try of the game after the break, Ben Smith added a late effort while Dan Carter kicked 21 points.

Scotland, beaten by pace and great handling, did pose problems of their own with wing Tim Visser touching down twice and Geoff Cross scoring another.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said he would utilise all of his squad for the games against world number nine Scotland and Italy in Rome next Saturday, before the All Blacks face sterner tests against Wales in Cardiff and then England at Twickenham.

Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks and have now lost 27 of their 29 encounters stretching back to 1905.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)