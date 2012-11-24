Nov 24 Scotland suffered their third consecutive defeat when they were beaten 21-15 by Tonga at Aberdeen on Saturday.

The hosts, beaten by New Zealand and South Africa this month, recovered from a nervy start to lead 6-3 at halftime with two Greig Laidlaw penalties.

However, despite three more Laidlaw penalties in the second half Tonga stunned Scotland with tries for Tukulua Lokotui and Fetu'u Vainikolo.

Fangatapu Apikotoa kicked three penalties for the Tongans.