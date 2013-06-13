June 13 Gordon Reid has been added to the Scotland squad for the tour of South Africa, the uncapped Glasgow Warriors prop called up as cover for Euan Murray, who has a hamstring problem, the Scottish Rugby Union said in a statement on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Reid is the third replacement the injury-riddled Scots have been forced to jet in for the three-match tour.

He joins Warriors club mates, fellow front-row forwards Jon Welsh and Fraser Brown, as emergency call-ups after Scotland lost Ryan Grant to the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia and Pat MacArthur and Geoff Cross to injury.

Captain Kelly Brown has also returned home injured but no replacement has been named for him in the loose forward position.

Scotland face South Africa in Nelspruit on Saturday after losing 27-17 to Samoa in Durban last weekend with one more test to come in Pretoria on June 22. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Windhoek; Editing by John O'Brien)