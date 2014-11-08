EDINBURGH Nov 8 Scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw was at the heart of Scotland's best attacking moves to inspire a 41-31 victory over Argentina at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Laidlaw kicked 14 points but his greater contribution was his eye for the quick break and positive running with the ball from behind the scrum as the Scots ran in five tries against four for the Pumas.

Sibling locks Richie and Jonny Gray scored the first two tries with wingers Sean Maitland and Tommy Seymour and fullback Stuart Hogg touching down the others.

Argentina took a very early lead with a try by flanker Javier Ortega Desio but after winger Juan Imhoff was sin-binned midway through the first half they were over-run by a determined and disciplined Scotland who ran up a 24-10 halftime lead.

The Pumas, down 41-17 after the hour, had to wait until the final 11 minutes to bag another three tries, two from replacement scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli, to make the score more respectable. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)