EDINBURGH Nov 15 A largely second-string New Zealand team, albeit one featuring all-time greats Richie McCaw and Dan Carter, made heavy weather of subduing Scotland at Murrayfield before stamping their world champion class to prevail 24-16 on Saturday.

Scotland, who had never beaten the All Blacks in 109 years of trying, were left dreaming tantalisingly of the impossible when Greig Laidlaw had the chance to put them ahead 19-17 with his fifth successful kick out of five just 10 minutes from time.

Once the scrum-half had missed, though, the visitors, typically, responded like world champions do.

They roared down the other end and, after an 11-phase attack, looked mightily relieved when their territorial domination was rewarded after an error-strewn evening ended with man-of-the-match Jeremy Thrush burrowing over for the decisive score, which was converted by Colin Slade.

The All Blacks, with captain McCaw offering up a try-conceding present and returning maestro Carter looking out of sorts before being taken off after 55 minutes, had denied insulting their hosts by selecting what otherwise resembled a reserve XV. But the Scots played with a fire which smacked of indignation.

Normally, this Scottish leg of the November tour is a New Zealand benefit stroll but when Thrush paid the Scots afterwards the compliment of calling them "a passionate bunch", it seemed almost like an under-statement.

"They played some great rugby but we held in there and held our nerve."

But that is usually the way with Steve Hansen's All Blacks who have now lost just once in their last 27 games.

Everything had begun with predictable smoothness for them as the New Zealand number eight Victor Vito rampaged from 40 metres out to open proceedings after 10 minutes with a spectacular try.

Extraordinarily, though, it was McCaw, in the unaccustomed role of blindside flanker, who offered Scotland the gift of a careless short pass which Tommy Seymour gratefully snaffled, sprinting away for an interception try.

Carter, who had missed two early shots at goal in a rusty opening after returning from injury problems, gradually found his range, kicking three penalties before halftime to ensure the All Blacks went in 14-10 ahead.

But still committing more errors than normal and harried into uncharacteristic sloppiness by the Scottish verve, the New Zealanders were unable to consolidate their lead.

Two Laidlaw penalties brought the Scots back to within a point of the New Zealanders but he missed an eminently kickable one from 30 metres out which all Scotland was beginning to fancy could be historic.

"It's tough to take," Laidlaw said. "We came up slightly short."

(Writing by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)