June 2 Following the ignominy of the Six Nations
wooden spoon, Scotland coach Andy Robinson has freshened up his
lineup for Tuesday's test against Australia by naming a youthful
side that he hopes will bring back some pride.
Prop Ryan Grant will make his debut in the front row, while
Edinburgh's 21-year-old inside centre Matt Scott starts for the
first time. Hooker Ross Ford starts alongside Grant and will
skipper the side in his 59th test.
Utility back Tom Brown and Glasgow lock Tom Ryder are also
in line to make their test debuts after being named among the
replacements for the clash against the Tri-Nations champions.
Flyhalf Greig Laidlaw will win his eighth cap, one of nine
players in the matchday 22 to have played less than 10 times for
their country as Robinson called for his team to put things
right after five defeats in the Six Nations.
"We were all very disappointed by the results in the Six
Nations Championship and this tour is about our strong
collective determination to put that right, play with confidence
and win back pride," Robinson said in a statement.
"There's been an intensity to training since we've been out
here which has pleased me but it's about delivering a consistent
80 minute performance and eliminating the sort of errors that
have cost us dearly if we are to beat Australia.
"The Wallabies team is liberally sprinkled with quality
international rugby players, so we know we'll be underdogs."
The Scots are without the talented loose forward David
Denton because of injury, while centre Max Evans is unavailable
as he has club commitments with Castres in France.
Having not won a test in Australia for 30 years, Scotland
are heavy underdogs for the sole match between the teams. After
Tuesday's match, Scotland fly east to play test matches against
Fiji and Samoa.
Australia, struck by injuries to captain James Horwill and
attacking backs James O'Connor and Kurtley Beale, name their
team on Sunday.
Scotland:
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Joe Ansbro, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Matt
Scott, 11-Sean Lamont, 10-Greig Laidlaw, 9-Mike Blair, 8-John
Barclay, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 5-Richie Gray,
4-Alastair Kellock, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Ross Ford (captain), 1-Ryan
Grant.
Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Jon Welsh, 18-Tom Ryder,
19-Richie Vernon, 20-Chris Cusiter, 21-Duncan Weir, 22-Tom Brown
