Nov 23 Australia made light of the loss of five suspended players to run in two tries in a nervy 21-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Fullback Israel Folau and wing Chris Feauai-Sautia crossed the line for the Wallabies, who banned five players from taking part in the match following a drinking session days before their 32-15 win over Ireland last weekend.

Man-of-the-match Folau scored the only try of the first half, scything through the Scotland defence before sprinting 20 metres to touch down.

Scotland, who lost 28-0 to South Africa last weekend following a 42-17 win over Japan, stayed in touch thanks to four penalties by scrumhalf Greg Laidlaw and trailed only 13-12 at halftime.

Feauai-Sautia barged over early in the second half but, after Australia lock Rob Simmons was sent to the sin bin for punching, Laidlaw brought the Scots back to 18-15.

Christian Leali'ifano restored Australia's six-point cushion but the Wallabies failed to extend their lead in a tense closing few minutes as the Scots tried in vain to score that elusive try.

Australia lost 20-13 to England in the first test of their tour before crushing Italy 50-20 and beating Ireland.

They play Wales in the final match of their tour next weekend. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London, Editing by Josh Reich)