LONDON Nov 6 Centre Mark Bennett will make his Scotland debut in Saturday's test against Argentina at Murrayfield.

Bennett, 21, will partner Alex Dunbar in midfield and brothers Richie and Jonny Gray will start together in the second row for their country for the first time.

"You can see his (Bennett's) determination in the way he breaks the line and scores tries," Scotland coach Vern Cotter told the Scottish Rugby Football Union website on Thursday.

"I'm really pleased he's developed that over the last couple of years and will now make his debut for his country, which is a very special achievement.

"I really appreciate what Mark has done because he has been very patient and has been developing his performances week in, week out for Glasgow Warriors.

"Patience and working hard is what you want from your players."

Scotland team - 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Mark Bennett, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Tommy Seymour, 10-Finn Russell, 9 Greig Laidlaw (captain); 8-Adam Ashe, 7-Blair Cowan, 6-Rob Harley, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Alasdair Dickinson

Replacements - 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Geoff Cross, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Alasdair Strokosch, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Sean Lamont (Reporting by Ed Osmond. Editing by Patrick Johnston)