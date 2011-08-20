LONDON Aug 20 Scotland beat Italy 23-12 in a
lively encounter as both teams fine-tuned their game in a final
warm-up match before next month's World Cup.
The hosts notched tries through Alasdair Dickinson (10) and
Mike Blair (52) at Murrayfield with Italy also crossing the line
twice thanks to Tommaso Benvenuti (24) and Fabio Semenzato (49)
scoring their first five-pointers in international rugby.
Scotland flyhalf Dan Parks made the difference with two
conversions and three penalties in a starting-lineup which
featured 14 changes to the team which overcame Ireland earlier
this month.
Andy Robinson's defence were also superbly disciplined and
Mirco Bergamasco missed Italy's only penalty, which would have
put the Azzurri level at 10-10 just before the break.
The two sides, perennially the worst in the annual Six
Nations, showed off some rare attacking flair with Benvenuti's
try especially easy on the eye after two great offloads in the
tackle.
Blair's touchdown was scruffy in contrast with the scrum
half charging down Andrea Masi's kick close to the line.
Scotland open their World Cup Pool B campaign in New Zealand
against Romania on Sept. 10 while Italy, who beat Japan last
weekend, begin against Australia on Sept. 11 in Pool C.
The deadline for World Cup squads to be made official is
Monday.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)