LONDON Nov 17 South Africa withstood a second-half fightback to down Scotland 21-10 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Having impressed when scoring three tries in their defeat by the All Blacks last week, Scotland went into their shells in the first 40 minutes against a tactically aware and powerful Springbok side.

They were staring down the barrel of a heavy defeat when South Africa hooker Adriaan Strauss scored his second try of the match early in the second half, but after reserve halfback Henry Pyrgos finished off a well-worked move from a lineout five minutes later, Scotland spent much of the match camped in the opposition half.

They were unable to add to the score however, but will be buoyed ahead of their final November international against Tonga next Saturday, a match they will be desperate to win given they have dropped to a world ranking of 10 and the third group of World Cup seeds after Samoa's win over Wales on Friday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)