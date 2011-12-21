* Retires after scoring 809 points in 109 caps for Scotland

By Tom Pilcher

LONDON, Dec 21 Scottish rugby said goodbye to the unerring boot of Chris Paterson on Wednesday when the country's most capped player announced his retirement from the international game.

During a 12-year career with Scotland, Paterson won 109 caps and scored 809 points - both records - and established a reputation as one of the world's most accurate kickers.

Even during his last appearance for Scotland, against England during a 16-12 group stage loss at the World Cup in New Zealand in October, Paterson's kicking was on song.

However, the 33-year-old, who is the only Scot to appear in four World Cups, said the time was right to retire.

"My biggest fear would be devaluing what I have achieved and devaluing the jersey. You have to stop at some point and this is the right time for me," Paterson said on the Scottish Rugby Union website (www.scotlandrugbyteam.org).

"I've always said I wanted to bow out at the highest level of the game, while I still had the ability to go on. It was a massive goal for me to play for Scotland at my fourth rugby World Cup."

Paterson will now focus on club rugby with Edinburgh, who top Pool Two of the Heineken Cup group stages and will look to become the first Scottish winners of Europe's leading club competition.

WONDERFUL ABILITY

"There is no doubt he could still play international rugby for a couple more years," former Scotland team mate and Edinburgh scrumhalf Mike Blair said of Paterson, known as "Mossy" to his peers.

"I regard myself as being very fortunate to have played the vast majority of my professional rugby career with Mossy for Edinburgh and Scotland."

The second most-capped Scotland back Gregor Townsend said Paterson's dedication to goal-kicking was similar to record-breaking England fly-half Jonny Wilkinson's.

"He has always been one of the first out on the field at training, full of positivity and enthusiasm, and definitely the last to leave the training field," Townsend said of Paterson.

"This dedication in conjunction with a wonderful ability to focus his mind on the process transformed his goal-kicking.

"It is apt that two of the best goal-kickers in world rugby have announced their retirements from international rugby so close together," Townsend added.

Paterson thanked all his former teammates, coaches and medical staff, but was most grateful to the hoards of screaming fans he has played in front of.

"When I think of some of the cheers I've had at Murrayfield over the years I get goose-bumps, and I'll never ever forget that feeling."

(Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic, Editing by Clare Fallon)