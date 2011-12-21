LONDON Dec 21 Chris Paterson, Scotland's most capped player, is set to announce his retirement from international rugby, British media reported on Wednesday.

Scottish Rugby will hold a news conference in Edinburgh at 1330 GMT on Wednesday about Paterson's future and local media said the 33-year-old was expected to step down from the Test arena.

During a 12-year career with Scotland, Paterson won 109 caps and scored 809 points - both records - and established a reputation as one of the world's most accurate kickers.

Paterson's last appearance for Scotland was against England during a 16-12 loss at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand and he is the only Scot to appear in four World Cups. (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Clare Fallon)