Rugby-Howley backs North to point Wales in right direction
CARDIFF, Feb 23 Wales are looking to the return of George North to their backline to spur Six Nations success when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
EDINBURGH Nov 11 Scotland flanker Ross Rennie is doubtful for the remainder of the November internationals after dislocating his shoulder in the 51-22 defeat by world champions New Zealand on Sunday, coach Andy Robinson said.
Rennie suffered the injury in the move that led to the first New Zealand try on 17 minutes. He was replaced by David Denton.
Scotland play South Africa at Murrayfield on Saturday and host Tonga in Aberdeen on Nov. 24. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Fit again, Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton returns to the side for Saturday's visit of France as coach Joe Schmidt picked from a near full strength squad in a bid to stay in contention for the Six Nations title.
LONDON, Feb 23 Flanker John Barclay will captain Scotland for the first time in seven years in their Six Nations clash with Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, taking over from injured scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw.