EDINBURGH Nov 11 Scotland flanker Ross Rennie is doubtful for the remainder of the November internationals after dislocating his shoulder in the 51-22 defeat by world champions New Zealand on Sunday, coach Andy Robinson said.

Rennie suffered the injury in the move that led to the first New Zealand try on 17 minutes. He was replaced by David Denton.

Scotland play South Africa at Murrayfield on Saturday and host Tonga in Aberdeen on Nov. 24.