Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
Aug 6 Scotland beat Ireland 10-6 (halftime 0-3) in an international match at Murrayfield, Edinburgh on Saturday
Scorers:
Scotland: Try: Joe Ansbro; Penalty: Chris Paterson; Conversion: Ruaridh Jackson
Ireland: Penalties: Jonathan Sexton (2)
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.