LONDON, March 29 Andy Robinson is staying on as
Scotland coach despite a dreadful Six Nations campaign in which
his team lost every match.
"(SRU chief executive) Mark Dodson and Andy Robinson met
today for discussions following the Six Nations," a Scottish
Rugby Union statement said on Thursday.
"The discussions were positive and concluded that Andy will
continue to lead the Scotland national team with the support of
his revised coaching structure."
Robinson, the former England coach, took over in 2009 and is
contracted until the 2015 World Cup but Scotland's woeful
showing in the Six Nations cast doubt on his future.
Scotland's 13-6 loss to Italy was their 12th in 15 Six
Nations matches under Robinson.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)