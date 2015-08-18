LONDON Aug 18 Second-row forward Grant Gilchrist will captain Scotland in their World Cup warm-up against Italy in Turin on Saturday.

The squad, named on Tuesday, features 11 changes, nine in the pack, from the 28-22 defeat by Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Scotland coach Vern Cotter will name his team later this week.

Squad:

Backs: Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Edinburgh Rugby), Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby), Rory Hughes (Glasgow Warriors), Ruaridh Jackson (Wasps), Sean Lamont, Henry Pyrgos (both Glasgow Warriors), Matt Scott, Greig Tonks (both Edinburgh Rugby), Richie Vernon, Duncan Weir (both Glasgow Warriors)

Forwards: Adam Ashe, Kevin Bryce, Mike Cusack (all Glasgow Warriors), Alasdair Dickinson, Ross Ford, Grant Gilchrist (all Edinburgh Rugby), Richie Gray (Castres), Jim Hamilton (Saracens), John Hardie (unattached), Stuart McInally, Willem Nel (both Edinburgh Rugby), Gordon Reid (Glasgow Warriors), Alasdair Strokosch (Perpignan), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby). (Editing by Tony Jimenez)