LONDON May 16 Scotland coach Andy Robinson has
named five uncapped players in a 28-man squad for the three-test
tour of Australia, Fiji and Samoa in June.
Glasgow's Ryan Grant, Robert Harley and Tom Ryder and
Edinburgh backs Tom Brown and Tim Visser, who has scored 43
tries in 74 appearances for the Heineken Cup semi-finalists, are
in line to make their international debuts.
Despite Scotland's dismal showing in this year's Six Nations
where they finished last without a win, Robinson was not worried
about the lack of experience in the squad.
"We've seen from the manner in which Edinburgh and Glasgow
have finished the domestic season that there's confidence that
we will be looking to build on," Robinson said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"This is a tough tour for Scotland. We'll be playing against
three attack-minded teams on their own turf, but it's an
important opportunity to start the rebuilding process after a
disappointing Six Nations."
Scotland play Australia on June 5 in Newcastle, Fiji on June
16 and Samoa the following Saturday.
Squad:
Backs - Joe Ansbro (London Irish), Mike Blair, Tom Brown
(both Edinburgh), Chris Cusiter (Glasgow), Nick De Luca
(Edinburgh), Max Evans (Castres), Alex Grove (Worcester), Stuart
Hogg (Glasgow), Greig Laidlaw (Edinburgh), Sean Lamont
(Scarlets), Matt Scott (Edinburgh), Tim Visser (Edinburgh) and
Duncan Weir (Glasgow)
Forwards - John Barclay (Glasgow), Geoff Cross, Ross Ford
(captain) (both Edinburgh), Ryan Grant, Richie Gray, Dougie
Hall, Robert Harley, Alastair Kellock (all Glasgow), Scott
Lawson (Gloucester), Euan Murray (Newcastle), Ross Rennie
(Edinburgh), Tom Ryder (Glasgow), Alasdair Strokosch
(Gloucester), Richie Vernon (Sale) and Jon Welsh (Glasgow)
