LONDON May 16 Scotland coach Andy Robinson has named five uncapped players in a 28-man squad for the three-test tour of Australia, Fiji and Samoa in June.

Glasgow's Ryan Grant, Robert Harley and Tom Ryder and Edinburgh backs Tom Brown and Tim Visser, who has scored 43 tries in 74 appearances for the Heineken Cup semi-finalists, are in line to make their international debuts.

Despite Scotland's dismal showing in this year's Six Nations where they finished last without a win, Robinson was not worried about the lack of experience in the squad.

"We've seen from the manner in which Edinburgh and Glasgow have finished the domestic season that there's confidence that we will be looking to build on," Robinson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is a tough tour for Scotland. We'll be playing against three attack-minded teams on their own turf, but it's an important opportunity to start the rebuilding process after a disappointing Six Nations."

Scotland play Australia on June 5 in Newcastle, Fiji on June 16 and Samoa the following Saturday.

Squad:

Backs - Joe Ansbro (London Irish), Mike Blair, Tom Brown (both Edinburgh), Chris Cusiter (Glasgow), Nick De Luca (Edinburgh), Max Evans (Castres), Alex Grove (Worcester), Stuart Hogg (Glasgow), Greig Laidlaw (Edinburgh), Sean Lamont (Scarlets), Matt Scott (Edinburgh), Tim Visser (Edinburgh) and Duncan Weir (Glasgow)

Forwards - John Barclay (Glasgow), Geoff Cross, Ross Ford (captain) (both Edinburgh), Ryan Grant, Richie Gray, Dougie Hall, Robert Harley, Alastair Kellock (all Glasgow), Scott Lawson (Gloucester), Euan Murray (Newcastle), Ross Rennie (Edinburgh), Tom Ryder (Glasgow), Alasdair Strokosch (Gloucester), Richie Vernon (Sale) and Jon Welsh (Glasgow) (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Tom Bartlett)