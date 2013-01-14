Jan 14 Scotland have named 10 uncapped players in a 35-man training squad ahead of the Six Nations Championship in February and March.

Injured internationals Chris Cusiter, Nick De Luca, John Barclay, Ross Rennie, Scott Lawson and Jon Welsh were invited to join the squad as they recover from injuries while forward Alasdair Strokosch will miss the Jan. 20-23 camp with his wife expecting their second child.

"This squad is for our training camp in Glasgow next week and we still have the option to add to it for the Six Nations," interim coach Scott Johnson said on the Scottish Rugby website (www.scotlandrugby.org) on Monday.

Scotland, who finished bottom last year, begin their Six Nations campaign away against England on Feb. 2.

Squad (*denotes uncapped):

Backs: Peter Murchie*, Stuart Hogg, Sean Maitland*, Tommy Seymour*, Sean Lamont, Tim Visser, Max Evans, Matt Scott, Alex Dunbar* Peter Horne*, Duncan Weir, Ruaridh Jackson, Tom Heathcote, Henry Pyrgos, Sean Kennedy*, Greig Laidlaw

Forwards: Alasdair Dickinson, Ryan Grant, Dougie Hall, Pat MacArthur*, Ross Ford, Euan Murray, Geoff Cross, Moray Low, Alastair Kellock, Richie Gray, Jim Hamilton, Grant Gilchrist*, Kelly Brown, Robert Harley, Ryan Wilson*, Johnnie Beattie, David Denton, Richie Vernon, Chris Fusaro* (Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Mark Meadows)