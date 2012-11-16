LONDON Nov 16 Scotland flanker Alasdair Strokosch will miss Saturday's clash with South Africa at Murrayfield because of a calf strain, forcing head coach Andy Robinson to re-shuffle his back row.

John Barclay comes in for Strokosch to win his 40th cap with uncapped 22-year-old Edinburgh back-row forward Stuart McInally drafted on to the bench.

Barclay will play at openside, where he played to such good effect against South Africa two years ago, with Kelly Brown reverting to blindside. David Denton remains at number eight.

"We wish 'Stroker' a speedy recovery," Robinson said in a statement. "John is an experienced campaigner, while Stuart was with us on the summer tour and is raring to go. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)