Rugby-Pitch problems force venue change for Tonga-Wales test
WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Tonga's test against Wales in June is to be moved to another venue over concerns about the state of the pitch at the National Stadium in Nuku'alofa.
Nov 14 Scotland team to play South Africa at Murrayfield on Saturday:
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Lamont, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Matt Scott, 11-Tim Visser, 10-Greig Laidlaw, 9-Mike Blair, 8-David Denton, 7-Kelly Brown, 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Ryan Grant
Replacements: 16-Dougie Hall, 17-Kyle Traynor, 18-Geoff Cross, 19-Alastair Kellock, 20-John Barclay, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Ruaridh Jackson, 23-Peter Murchie (Editing by Justin Palmer)
WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter has returned to New Zealand for a planned holiday after he failed a drink-driving test in Paris earlier this week.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Gloucester Rugby 31 Saracens 23 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 14 11 1 2 450 312 8 54 2. Saracens 15 10 1 4 353 202 7 49 3. Exeter Chiefs 14 7 3 4 372 274 10 44 4. Bath Rugby 14 9 0 5 326 246 7 43 5. Leicester Tigers 14 8 0 6 319 274 6 38 6. Harlequins 14 8 0 6 322 319 5 37 7.