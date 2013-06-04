DURBAN, June 4 Scotland have named three new caps in anticipation of a tough physical duel with Samoa in their first of three tests in South Africa this month.

Edinburgh full back Greig Tonks and Glasgow Warriors centre Alex Dunbar get their first opportunity because Stuart Hogg and Sean Maitland are touring Australia with the British and Irish Lions.

Pat McArthur, also from Warriors, replaces hooker Ross Ford, who pulled out of the Scottish touring squad on the eve of departure last week.

They are among five changes from the side that lost 23-16 in France in their last international during the Six Nations championship in March.

Alastair Kellock returns at lock in place of Jim Hamilton while flyhalf Tom Heathcote wins only his second cap, replacing Duncan Weir, who broke a leg in club rugby last month.

"We want to broaden the base and see how these guys stand up in test rugby," said Scotland coach Scott Johnson when he announced the team in Durban on Tuesday.

Saturday's match at King's Park Rugby Stadium is the first of three tests in South Africa for the Scots over the next three weekends. They meet South Africa in Nelspruit on June 15 and one of Italy, Samoa or South Africa in Pretoria on June 22.

Team:

15-Greig Tonks, 14-Sean Lamont, 13-Alex Dunbar, 12-Matt Scott, 11-Tim Visser, 10-Tom Heathcote, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Johnnie Beattie, 7-Kelly Brown (captain), 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 5-Alastair Kellock, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Euan Murray, 2- Pat MacArthur, 1-Ryan Grant.

Replacements: 16-Steve Lawrie, 17-Alasdair Dickinson, 18-Geoff Cross, 19-Jim Hamilton, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Peter Horne, 23-Duncan Taylor. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)