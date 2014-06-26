CAPE TOWN, June 26 It has been a memorable week for number eight Adam Ashe, who has been catapulted from playing on scholarship for Lincoln University in New Zealand to a place in the Scotland side to face South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The uncapped 20-year-old from Glasgow Warriors is one of four changes to the side that defeated Argentina 21-19 in Cordoba last weekend.

The others see Henry Pyrgos starting instead of Grayson Hart at scrumhalf, Tim Swinson replacing Jonny Gray at lock and Chris Fusaro coming in for Blair Cowan at openside flanker.

Coach Vern Cotter says he has no qualms about giving Ashe his debut against the team ranked second in the world, having handed six other players their first caps on a tour that has also included wins over the U.S. (24-6) and Canada (19-17).

"He is a talented player and the reports of his form in New Zealand have been very positive," Cotter was quoted as saying on Scottish Rugby's website (www.scottishrugby.org).

"He has trained well with us and looked sharp. He is a specialist number eight and this is a golden opportunity for him."

There is also a new-look bench from the Argentina game, with wing Dougie Fife the only replacement to retain his place. It means that South African-born Glasgow Warriors loose-forward Tyrone Holmes could also earn his first cap. Team: Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Peter Horne, 11-Tommy Seymour, 10-Duncan Weir, 9-Henry Pyrgos, 8-Adam Ashe, 7-Chris Fusaro, 6-Robert Harley, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Tim Swinson , 3-Geoff Cross, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Alasdair Dickinson Replacements: 16-Kevin Bryce, 17-Moray Low, 18-Euan Murray, 19-Jonny Gray, 20-Tyrone Holmes, 21-Grayson Hart, 22-Dougie Fife, 23-Peter Murchie (Editing by David Goodman)