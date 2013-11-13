Nov 13 Uncapped teenage lock Jonny Gray joins brother Richie in Scotland's 23-man squad to face South Africa in Sunday's test match at Murrayfield.

The 19-year-old is named among the substitutes but should he play he will become one of 47 sets of brothers capped by Scotland, who make six changes to the side that started last weekend's 42-17 victory over Japan.

Duncan Taylor makes his first start, replacing the injured back Matt Scott, Alasdair Dickinson and Moray Low win the prop shirts, Jim Hamilton joins Richie Gray in the second row and John Barclay is at openside flanker.

"Injuries have affected our plans this week but the game is attritional so you just have to get on with it," head coach Scott Johnson said on the Scottish rugby union website (www.scottishrugby.org).

Team: 15-Sean Maitland, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Duncan Taylor, 11-Sean Lamont, 10-Ruaridh Jackson, 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8-David Denton, 7-John Barclay, 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Moray Low, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Alasdair Dickinson. Substitutes: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Ryan Grant, 18-Geoff Cross, 19-Jonny Gray, 20-John Beattie, 21-Chris Cusiter, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Max Evans. (Reporting by Tony Goodson; Editing by Alison Wildey)