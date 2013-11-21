Nov 21 Scotland head coach Scott Johnson has delayed naming his starting 15 to face Australia on Saturday as injuries disrupt an already rejigged line-up.

Johnson was forced to make another change to his pack on Thursday, promoting Edinburgh lock forward Grant Gilchrist from the bench after Tim Swinson aggravated a chest injury in training.

The coaching team are holding back from naming the backs and substitutes as they check the fitness of winger Tommy Seymour, who suffered a knock to his leg in last weekend's 28-0 defeat by South Africa.