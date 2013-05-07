LONDON May 7 Scotland will take nine uncapped players in a squad shorn of several of their best players when they travel to South Africa next month for a quadrangular tournament also involving the Springboks, Samoa and Italy.

"We are taking the opportunity to have a look at some players and want to assess what they're like at this level," said Scott Johnson, who will manage the team before moving to a new role as director of rugby for Scotland.

"We need to be able to find out whether players who have done the business for their clubs can replicate that form in internationals.

"We also want to enable certain players who are known to us - for example Nick De Luca and Max Evans - to have the sort of off-season physical preparation that they've not had for a few years because of the demands of touring schedules.

Scotland will also be without Sean Maitland, Richie Gray and Stuart Hogg, who will be on duty with the British and Irish Lions.

The event will involve double-header internationals played on three successive weekends in Durban, Nelspruit and Pretoria and has extra spice given that South Africa and Samoa are in Scotland's pool at the 2015 rugby World Cup.

The Scotland squad comprises 14 players currently with Glasgow Warriors, who are in RaboDirect PRO12 semi-final action against Leinster on Saturday.

The nine uncapped players are hookers Steven Lawrie and Pat MacArthur, lock Tim Swinson and backs Alex Dunbar, Peter Horne, Peter Murchie, Tommy Seymour, Greig Tonks and Duncan Taylor. The squad will convene on May 27 for a three day training camp before flying to South Africa on May 31. (Editing by John Mehaffey)