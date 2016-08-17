Aug 17 Scotland have confirmed that Glasgow Warriors' Gregor Townsend will replace Vern Cotter as head coach of the national side in June on a three-year deal, the rugby federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

New Zealander Cotter took over as Scotland boss in 2014, replacing interim coach Scott Johnson, and guided them to the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals before they came fourth in this year's Six Nations, their best finish since 2013.

Townsend, 43, already has experience of working with Scotland, having been part of Andy Robinson's backroom staff between 2009 and 2012.

He represented Scotland 82 times in a 10-year international playing career and guided Warriors to the Pro12 last year - when they became the first Scottish side to win the title - having taken over in 2012. (Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Ken Ferris)