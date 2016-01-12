MELBOURNE Jan 12 Wallabies outside back Nick Cummins has put his hand up for selection in Australia's Olympic team ahead of rugby sevens' debut at the Rio de Janeiro Games.

The wild-haired 28-year-old, self-nicknamed the 'Honey Badger', will link up with the squad in March and be available for selection for the final four legs of 2015-16 HSBC Sevens World Series season until the conclusion of the Olympics, the Australian Rugby Union said.

"I'm keen as mustard to get this opportunity to play sevens again," the Japan-based winger Cummins said in a statement.

"She's a big year, we all know why.

"To make the team, you've got to get on the burst and perform -- and that's what I intend on doing."

Cummins, a cult hero in Australia for his shaggy appearance and slang-filled one-liners, has been capped 15 times for the Wallabies but ended his ARU contract to play rugby in Japan and earn more money to care for sick family members.

The Olympics will be held in Rio from Aug. 5. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)