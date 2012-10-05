Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
WELLINGTON Oct 5 The international Rugby Board announced the first world sevens series for women as it builds towards the sport's inclusion in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero.
FORMAT
The series mirrors the men's series, with 20 ranked teams participating in the competition.
Each of the four tournaments is restricted to 12 teams.
Six core teams, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, England, Netherlands and the United States, will play all four of the tournaments.
The remaining six teams at each tournament will be invited according to regional rankings.
TOURNAMENTS
2012 Nov. 30-Dec. 1 Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2013 Feb. 1-2 Houston, United States March 30-31 Guangzhou, China May 17-18 Amsterdam, The Netherlands
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.