TOKYO Nov 6 Japan's sevens side will aim to continue the rugby buzz created by the Brave Blossoms' World Cup exploits when they try to qualify for the 2016 Olympics at the Asian qualifier in Hong Kong this weekend.

Japan's 15-a-side team produced the biggest shock in World Cup history when they stunned twice champions South Africa in their opening fixture in September, going on to win a best ever three matches in an admirable group stage exit.

The result spiked interest in the sport ahead of their hosting of the next World Cup in 2019, with 25 million watching on television at home as they beat Samoa in their third pool game.

The men's sevens squad were well aware of the pressures to maintain the excitement when they take part in the 12-team, two-day qualifier in Hong Kong which offers only one guaranteed place in Rio de Janeiro.

"We need to continue the momentum created by the Brave Blossoms' win over South Africa," Kensuke Iwabuchi, general manager of the Japan national teams, was quoted as saying by Kyodo News on Friday.

"If we lose this weekend then that momentum is lost. The players understand how important it is."

The Japanese men finished last on the World Sevens Series earlier this year to lose their core status but will start as red hot favourites in Hong Kong, where the hosts are expected to provide the most trouble.

Squad member Lote Tuquiri said the World Cup performances had inspired the side to think big.

"It has really motivated us and will help us lift our game," he said. "We now realise we can beat the big teams. It's all about heart."

The women's eight-team qualifier also takes place in Hong Kong this weekend with Japan expected to have too much quality for the hosts and China. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)