May 15 Samoa completed a stunning second-half comeback to beat World Series leaders Fiji 29-26 in the final of the Paris Sevens on Sunday.

Samoa fought back from 26-7 down to secure their first Sevens Cup since they won in Dubai in 2012 with tries from Faalemiga Selesele, Siaosi Asofolau, Belgium Tuatagaloa and a Tila Mealoi double.

"At halftime you'd think we were dead and buried," Samoa coach Damian McGrath told Sky Sports. "The resolve and the self belief was all here...

"If we got the momentum, we had a chance and when we saw Fiji flagging, we went for the jugular."

Despite the defeat, Fiji remain 14 points clear of South Africa at the top of the overall standings ahead of the final round in London next weekend.

Samoa were beaten 42-5 by Fiji in the group stage, but reached the final after stunning South Africa 21-10 in the quarter-finals and scraping past Argentina 14-12 in the semis.

Hosts France marked the return of the Paris Sevens after a 10-year absence by defeating Argentina 26-17 in the third-place playoff and are 10th in the overall standings.

South Africa defeated Australia 17-7 to win the second-tier Plate title.

Scotland clinched the Bowl title for the second-consecutive series after beating England 28-10, while Portugal beat Wales 24-19 to win the Shield.

Rugby Sevens makes its Olympic debut at the Aug. 5-21 Games in Rio de Janeiro. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Toby Davis)